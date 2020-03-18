Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.72. TD Ameritrade posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Barclays upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,270,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

