Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $575.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce sales of $575.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $571.50 million to $583.00 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $596.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $40.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

