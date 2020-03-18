Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.55 billion. Willis Towers Watson posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year sales of $9.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth $24,291,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.12. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $155.56 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

