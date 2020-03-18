Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.79. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEIS. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

AEIS opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

