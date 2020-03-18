Zacks: Analysts Expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allot Communications.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of ALLT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,731. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $265.20 million, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allot Communications (ALLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.