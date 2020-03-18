Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.02. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,523. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Robert P. Lynch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,290 shares of company stock worth $540,123 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 25.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,685,000 after buying an additional 546,096 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.