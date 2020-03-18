Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to announce $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.10. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

AIT traded down $10.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,249. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $70.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

