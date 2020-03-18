Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 34.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

