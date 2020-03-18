Zacks: Analysts Expect Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.84 Million

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce $14.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.54 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $63.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.81 million to $64.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.87 million, with estimates ranging from $77.87 million to $87.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $775,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,250 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $413.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply