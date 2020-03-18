Zacks: Analysts Expect Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce $14.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.54 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $63.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.81 million to $64.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.87 million, with estimates ranging from $77.87 million to $87.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $775,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,250 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $413.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

