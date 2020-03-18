Zacks: Analysts Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.31 Million

Analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to post sales of $768.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $749.00 million to $780.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $844.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.26.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 440.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comerica has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

