Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post $155.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.33 million and the lowest is $148.00 million. Kadant posted sales of $171.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $697.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $691.40 million to $704.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $725.74 million, with estimates ranging from $722.97 million to $728.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 6,900 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $744,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $580,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,992 shares of company stock worth $3,791,465. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Kadant by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kadant by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $846.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

