Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.12. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,266,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after buying an additional 8,487,634 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after buying an additional 7,930,610 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,422,000.

SWN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 45,614,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,748,986. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.