Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Veeco Instruments reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 178.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VECO. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,632. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $384.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 130.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 83,402 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

