Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. GameStop posted sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GameStop.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the third quarter worth about $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in GameStop by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GameStop by 109.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,849.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 70,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.53. GameStop has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

