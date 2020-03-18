Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. NVIDIA reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $10.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.13.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 102,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,412,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,800,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $14.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.82. 21,710,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,623,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.58. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

