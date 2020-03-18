Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post sales of $192.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.00 million and the lowest is $188.20 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $193.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $778.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.30 million to $795.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $780.80 million, with estimates ranging from $764.90 million to $810.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of ONB opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 86,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 167,373 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 108,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.