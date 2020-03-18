Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. QCR posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Stephens cut QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 84,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. QCR has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $409.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in QCR by 562.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

