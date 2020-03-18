Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Home Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Bancshares.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other news, CEO Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after acquiring an additional 260,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,817,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,804 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,368,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

