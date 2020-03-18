Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to report $590.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $603.21 million and the lowest is $577.20 million. Mantech International reported sales of $501.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

