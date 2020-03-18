Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.02. Sprint reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprint will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprint.

Get Sprint alerts:

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

S has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

S traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 32,543,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,943,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of -1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. Sprint has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

In other Sprint news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sprint by 15.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprint by 16.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,779,000 after buying an additional 2,829,055 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprint by 647.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 74,444 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprint during the third quarter valued at $118,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprint (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.