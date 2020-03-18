Zacks: Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Era Group an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on ERA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Era Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ERA stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 231,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.70 million, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Era Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.38 million during the quarter. Era Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Era Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Era Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Era Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Era Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Era Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

