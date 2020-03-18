Zacks: Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kopin an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
KOPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kopin by 12,304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,377,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,652 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 326,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 491.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 308,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KOPN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 291,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,183. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Kopin has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.42.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 78.22% and a negative net margin of 99.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Kopin Company Profile
Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.
Featured Story: Buy Rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kopin (KOPN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.