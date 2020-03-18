Zacks: Schrodinger Inc (NYSE:SDGR) Given $52.33 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Schrodinger Inc (NYSE:SDGR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $52.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.26) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schrodinger an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NYSE:SDGR traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. 12,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,095. Schrodinger has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $56.65.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

