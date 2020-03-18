Zacks: Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Silicom an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 170,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SILC traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,653. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Silicom’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

