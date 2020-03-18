Zacks: Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Sirius International Insurance Group an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Sirius International Insurance Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $992,000.

Shares of NYSE SG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977. Sirius International Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter.

About Sirius International Insurance Group

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-line reinsurance and insurance products in Bermuda and internationally. The company underwrites insurance and reinsurance products for property, accident and health, aviation and space, trade credit, marine and energy, agriculture, casualty, surety, property, environmental, medical travel, contingency, terrorism, cargo lines, and other exposures, as well as offers administration services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius International Insurance Group (SG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius International Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius International Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.