Zap (ZAP) Market Cap Tops $431,751.58

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Zap has a total market cap of $431,751.58 and approximately $31,617.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zap has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00068875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.94 or 0.04067157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039462 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

