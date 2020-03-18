ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $50,504.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002493 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00484540 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00117244 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00089448 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.