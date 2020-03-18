Zcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $46.87 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00056823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, TDAX, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.42 million and approximately $46.87 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.79 or 0.02188279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.03422284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00641208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00685398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00085672 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00026289 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00524265 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019142 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,703,068 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TDAX, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Upbit, Coinroom, Huobi, Koinex, BX Thailand, Bittrex, QBTC, Binance, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

