ZCore (ZCR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,360.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. ZCore has a total market cap of $114,713.02 and approximately $1,360.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $13.77 and $5.60. In the last week, ZCore has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,653,872 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $10.39, $7.50, $18.94, $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $33.94, $24.68, $32.15, $20.33 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

