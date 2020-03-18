Zebi Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Hotbit and Liquid. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.71 or 0.02265165 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00195781 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Koinex, Hotbit, Liquid, DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

