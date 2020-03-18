Zel Reaches One Day Volume of $23.01 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Zel has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. Zel has a market cap of $2.14 million and $23.01 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00547237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00117794 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00092359 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002864 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002504 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 96,276,500 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars.

