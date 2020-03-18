ZelCash Tops One Day Volume of $5.67 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004114 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

