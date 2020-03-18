Zero (ZER) Trading 35.3% Lower This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Zero has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002893 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Zero has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $179,795.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,355,551 coins and its circulating supply is 8,308,439 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

