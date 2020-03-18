Zetacoin (ZET) Trading 49.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $63,410.30 and approximately $3,092.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and YoBit. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,300.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.03439861 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 92.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00758374 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000553 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,294,481 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

