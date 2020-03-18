Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0001 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $144,036.67 and $38,007.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 32.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.71 or 0.02265165 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00195781 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

