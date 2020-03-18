ZeuxCoin Price Down 35.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $73,700.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00055632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00068284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.00 or 0.04039378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039310 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018468 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

