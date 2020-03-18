Zilla Hits Market Capitalization of $171,343.01 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Zilla has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $171,343.01 and $3,646.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.02251852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00194888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilla’s official website is zla.io.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

