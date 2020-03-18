Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $35.59 million and $7.72 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Bithumb, HitBTC and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.02262694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00196190 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00036032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,274,794,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,983,327,823 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinone, Koinex, Kucoin, GOPAX, DragonEX, Bitbns, UEX, Upbit, BitForex, WazirX, Huobi, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Gate.io, Coinhub, AirSwap, Tokenomy, Binance, DDEX, Radar Relay, DEx.top, OKEx, BitMart, OTCBTC, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Korbit, FCoin, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Ethfinex, Hotbit and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

