Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ZG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,287,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.51. 2,594,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,389. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

