Zipper Market Cap Hits $696,744.32 (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, IDCM, DigiFinex and OKEx. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $696,744.32 and $1.23 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zipper has traded down 47.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00037350 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002493 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000396 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

ZIP is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.