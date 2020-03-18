Zippie Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar. One Zippie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene, YoBit and IDEX. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $250,521.44 and $46.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zippie

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

