ZMINE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, ZMINE has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $108,278.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039701 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00366157 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00001051 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017895 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002836 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00014500 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,013,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.