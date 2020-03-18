Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Zoetis worth $40,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $96.89 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.