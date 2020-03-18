Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of Zoetis worth $167,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.82. 5,216,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,711. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

