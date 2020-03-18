ZTCoin Price Down 6.3% This Week (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One ZTCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a market cap of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00069111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.63 or 0.04021660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039353 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018589 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

