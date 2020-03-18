ZUM TOKEN 24-Hour Volume Tops $23.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $203,214.20 and $23.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00689032 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001582 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000744 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,674,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,674,980 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

