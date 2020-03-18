Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,667 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 330,265 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Zumiez worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 32,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,233.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

