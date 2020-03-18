ZVCHAIN (ZVC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded 105.5% higher against the dollar. ZVCHAIN has a market capitalization of $20.02 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZVCHAIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.02259557 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00192879 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00039455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00036215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN’s launch date was July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 464,962,245 coins and its circulating supply is 452,791,375 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZVCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZVCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZVCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZVCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.