-$0.02 EPS Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CCRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 22,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,924.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks acquired 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 626,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,579. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $346.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.