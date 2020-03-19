-$0.04 EPS Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 36.73%.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 47.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 24,846 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 75.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 37,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. 2,987,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,347. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

